Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.10.

ALV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.