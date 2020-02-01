Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVP. ValuEngine cut Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

AVP opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,807,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 265,737 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Avon Products in the fourth quarter worth about $36,537,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,482 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 43.9% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,884,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avon Products by 13.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,787,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 436,321 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

