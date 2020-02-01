Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.15. 310,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.39. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $67,260.00. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $2,784,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,091 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.