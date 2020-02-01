Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.57 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Axe has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $4.11 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00005234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,233,919 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

