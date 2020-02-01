Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.52.

FIS stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.30 and a 1-year high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

