Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,090 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

