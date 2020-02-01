Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 88,178 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

