Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,877 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Linde makes up approximately 1.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Linde stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $199.38. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

