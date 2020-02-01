Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,345 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Nike makes up about 2.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

