Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,361 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

