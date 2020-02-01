Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 45.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.