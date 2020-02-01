Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Invests $2.29 Million in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. FMC makes up about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $27,314,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

FMC stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

