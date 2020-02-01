Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.59 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

