Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Zoetis comprises about 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $84.64 and a 12-month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

