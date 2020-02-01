Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Amphenol makes up about 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 70,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 197,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,362,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,734,947. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $99.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $83.78 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

