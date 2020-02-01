Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 308,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 108,983 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 79,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

