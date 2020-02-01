Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. Danaher accounts for 3.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Natixis increased its position in Danaher by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 42,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 72,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

