Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Shares of GS opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.97. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

