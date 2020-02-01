Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 120,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

BABA stock opened at $206.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

