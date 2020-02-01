Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $305.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

