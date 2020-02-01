Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,047 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. VF accounts for 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

VFC stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.