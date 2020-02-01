Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,500 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,000. Paypal comprises 2.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

