Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $107.76 and a one year high of $152.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

