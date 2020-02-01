Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes $3.02 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 879,798 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,654,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

