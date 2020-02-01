Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes $4.07 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $272.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

