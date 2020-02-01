Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Fiserv accounts for 3.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 314.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 127.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.61 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.