Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Littelfuse comprises approximately 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $176.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.48. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.80 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

