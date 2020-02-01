BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. BaaSid has a market cap of $3.89 million and $44,311.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,892,525,852 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

