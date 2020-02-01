BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50

Press coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

Shares of BA traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 631.40 ($8.31). The stock had a trading volume of 8,545,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 598.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 565.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

