Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,826 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCSF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

