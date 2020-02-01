Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,247,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,995,000 after purchasing an additional 308,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

DIS stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.57. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.