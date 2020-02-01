Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ball by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,444,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $27,335,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

