Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of BANC opened at $15.96 on Friday. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $832.40 million, a P/E ratio of 532.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,420,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,061,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 598,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.