Bancor Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Bancor has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $16.86 million and $7.29 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002623 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor’s launch date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 69,148,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, COSS, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Binance, Gate.io, ABCC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.