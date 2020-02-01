Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $1,888,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

BAND opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.38 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

