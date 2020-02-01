Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Boosted by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 84,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

