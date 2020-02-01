Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

