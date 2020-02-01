Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) vs. Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Critical Analysis

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 5.47 $32.62 million $2.48 17.77 Veritex $408.87 million 3.60 $39.34 million $2.29 12.37

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of Marin Bancorp and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veritex has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.26% 10.47% 1.35% Veritex 22.19% 10.33% 1.55%

Summary

Veritex beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 20 branches and 1 mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 1 branch in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

