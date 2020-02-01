Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.36% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $30,852,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 868,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 124,908 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 775.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

