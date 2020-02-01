Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of OZK opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

