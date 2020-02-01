BANKEX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,759.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex, Bittrex, Hotbit and OKEx. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $833,329.00 and $70,759.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BANKEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.05859851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00128275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034606 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BANKEX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BANKEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BANKEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.