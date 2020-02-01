Banyan Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $75.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $190,739.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000578 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000770 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

