Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $48.50 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $314.45 million and $48.50 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,287,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Radar Relay, WazirX, IDCM, Huobi, CPDAX, Poloniex, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Zebpay, ABCC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, LATOKEN, DDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, HitBTC, ChaoEX, GOPAX, BitBay, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Liqui, Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

