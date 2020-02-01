Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Bata has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Bata has a market capitalization of $38,203.00 and approximately $260.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00745222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007075 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

