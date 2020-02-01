Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

