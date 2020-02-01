Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 7,171 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

