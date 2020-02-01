Beacon Trading Up 38.3% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Beacon has a total market cap of $113,977.00 and $144.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0993 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00020034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122421 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000721 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 336.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,282,796 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,134 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

