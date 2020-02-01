Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $41.65 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Beam has a market capitalization of $41.65 million and $34.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00008317 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036475 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,178,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

