Beam Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Beam has a market capitalization of $40.13 million and $32.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00007931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,143,040 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy.

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.