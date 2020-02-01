BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $296.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 230% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

